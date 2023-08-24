Abdoullahi Diallo, who left Mauritania in search of “democracy” and “respect”, is one of hundreds of migrants, most of them African, who sleep on the street waiting for accommodation in a New York, where the mayor hung the “no space” sign.

(Read here: 14-year-old boy was pushed onto subway rails in New York and miraculously saved)

The 25-year-old Mauritanian took more than two weeks to get from his native country to the city of skyscraperschiselled by the immigration that it has historically welcomed with open doors.

(You may be interested in: X-ray: What is the profile of Colombians living in the United States today?)

He passed through Istanbul (Turkey) from where he flew to Nicaragua -the main gateway to the continent for most of the immigrants consulted-before arriving in the Big Apple, on a trip that, he says, cost him more than 8,000 dollars.

We have come to New York because we do not have a normal life in our country, we are fed up, even if you study, even if you are of working age, you do not have a job

“We have come to New York because we do not have a normal life in our country, we are fed up, even if you study, even if you are of working age, you do not have a job,” he says after recalling the “suffering” experienced in the long journey through countries that ” I don’t even remember.” However, he does not forget that in Mexico, “masked policemen stole all our money.”

Like Diallo, young Africans from West Africa, especially from Mauritania and Senegal, fleeing political instability and a lack of future, are now the bulk of migrants seeking help at the New York City Hall’s reception center set up at the Roosevelt Hotel, one step away from the emblematic Fifth Avenue.

Migrants hope to find accommodation in New York. Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

sleeping on the street

Some have been waiting for more than a week, sleeping on cardboard in the middle of the street on the outskirts of the reception center, waiting to be accommodated. Volunteers distribute food, water and blankets.

To a Latin American accompanied by his wife who does not want to give his name for fear that it will affect his situation – “yesterday they told us not to talk to the press” – They were relocated last week, after two days in line, on some mats on the floor in a hotel in the city.

But this Monday they were brought back to the reception center in search of a more lasting solution. Meanwhile, they sleep in armchairs in a hotel lounge, he told AFP. “They tell us we have to wait,” he says.

“There is no space” and the immigration crisis “is not going to get better,” New York Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, warned earlier this week, whose city provides shelter and food to 107,900 people in 194 municipal shelters and authorized hotels.

Of these, 56,200 are asylum seekers, of the more than 95,600 who have arrived in the city in the last year, the majority being Venezuelans and Central Americans.

According to Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom, 2,300 new asylum seekers were registered in the system last week, which in her opinion is “unsustainable.”

The New York Democratic authorities, which in recent weeks have tried to dissuade migrants from coming to the Big Apple, give priority to families with small children when granting free accommodation and have limited the maximum stay for single men to 60 days.

‘In the midst of a global crisis’

“We could do more with the help of the federal government,” the deputy mayor told the press this Wednesday, throwing the ball to the government of Democratic President Joe Biden, because according to her, it is a “global crisis and New York is in the middle “.

LThe New York authorities, also Democrats, are demanding more controls on the southern border with Mexico, decreeing a state of emergency and federal aid to deal with this wave of migration.

And above all, they demand that work permits for new arrivals be expedited. “There is nothing more un-American than not being able to work,” the mayor said Monday.



In this mecca of tourism that last year received 56 million visitors, the authorities want to prevent it from looking like “other cities where there are tents on every street.”

In addition to considering, according to the press, installing tents in Central Park to receive migrants, under the highway bridges that cross some neighborhoods of the city, such as Brooklyn and Queens, the tents are beginning to be part of the landscape.

“We have come here because we have confidence in this country, we have confidence in the United States,” Diallo says.

AFP