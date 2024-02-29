The English top club is in a “terribly difficult” situation: coach Jürgen Klopp has to do without a number of regular staff. But as with the League Cup victory, the youngest players are also causing a stir in the FA Cup.

FFootball coach Jürgen Klopp can continue to hope for the next of four possible titles in his final season with Liverpool FC. Three days after winning the League Cup, the leaders of the English Premier League reached the quarter-finals of the prestigious FA Cup. The Reds won 3-0 (1-0) against second division club Southampton FC in their round of 16 at Anfield Road on Wednesday evening.

As in the League Cup, Klopp, whose team has been complaining about bad luck with injuries for weeks, sent a young team onto the field. And so it was 18-year-old striker Lewis Koumas who took the lead for the hosts in the 44th minute on his professional debut. “We scored a wonderful goal,” said Klopp, who spoke of an “intense” game against a “top team”. “We had to find a way, and we did that.” Klopp said he particularly enjoyed the second half.