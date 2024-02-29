Despite the tough defeat of the Cruz Azul Football Club against Club América by the slightest 1-0 difference on Matchday 8 last weekend, the Machine remains at the top of the standings with 19 points and is going through a good moment in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, which is expected to be the best in the last three years.
The next match for the light blue team will be this Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m. from the Azteca Stadium, for this reason, we have mentioned five cement players who we think will be key for this confrontation.
After nine dates, the Machine remains one of the best defenses in the tournament with only six goals conceded in nine games (only behind Rayados and América who have conceded five goals).
And that would not be possible if we did not have the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mieras he has demonstrated his quality between the three sticks and without a doubt he has been a fundamental factor in the team's defensive performance in the current semester because his saves and interventions have contributed a lot to the good results.
The participation of the Argentine midfielder has been key in the proper functioning of the team and without a doubt, can be considered a key to the good performance of the team thanks to the passes and good distribution of centers.
The captain and driving force of the midfield is a must in the starting line-up and it is that 'Charlie'He has become a pillar of the team and his level of play is never in question, since his passing and field vision are factors for many of the team's dangerous arrivals and against Chivas against the 'Nene' Beltran It will be a duel from power to power.
The young attacker has kept a low profile in his first constant starts in the team, due to his good physical presence he provides a lot of dynamism in the offensive zone, so if he maintains his level and continues to receive the confidence of the coaching staff, he can become a constant factor for the good performance of the team.
Although it is true that at times he tends to be irregular and many times he does not take advantage of the scoring opportunities he has, he is a player who can be decisive with a spark, whether in a race at speed with the ball or an overflow along the wing on the rival to generate danger, therefore, it is not usually dispensed with from the starting eleven.
