Saber Interactive has announced the launch of its new single-player adventure game, Jurassic Park: Survival, available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC. An official release date has not yet been announced. Tim Willits, COO of Saber Interactive, shared the team's enthusiasm in a press release: “We have been passionate about Jurassic Park forever and are honored to embark on this exciting journey. Our goal is to capture the magic and wonder of the film iconic, combining our long experience in game development and a true passion for the source material.”

Jim Molinets, senior vice president of production and marketing at Universal Games and Digital Platforms, added: “Our fans have repeatedly expressed their desire for a game that immerses them in the world of Jurassic Park like never before, and finally, we found the way. We are thrilled to reveal that the iconic film is brought to life in an all-new video game in collaboration with the extraordinary talent at Saber Interactive. There is no better way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park than with this exciting announcement.”

Players will venture across the detailed Isla Nublar, populated by reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other unexpected threats. From the park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, this interactive world makes Jurassic Park fully explorable. Players will have to use cunning, escape and interact with the dinosaurs from the film. Players will be able to explore the park and face its dangers, using all the resources at their disposal to find intelligent solutions and survive the numerous threats that lurk on Isla Nublar.