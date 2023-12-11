A couple of years ago, former Facebook data engineer Frances Haugen posted The truth about Facebook, a revealing dissection of the internal mechanisms with which social networks have contributed to making ours the era of political polarization. The confidant within the Meta universe then offered details of a meeting held with officials of European parties who resisted applying on social networks the magic formula with which they saw how ultra groups around the world were occupying the digital space. The algorithm did not reward, nor does it today, reward courtesy or moderation, but rather insults, mockery or expressions of hatred towards the political opponent. “You are making us take positions that we do not like, that are bad for society, but if we do not do it we will not win in the social media market,” the conventional political parties came to complain, bewildered, to the bosses of Facebook.

The question remains valid, divides the political class and challenges party strategists with this dilemma of modern communication: how to exploit the capacity of the most emotional messages to go viral without having to appeal to anger, fear or cruelty more hidden from citizens and future voters? How to make respect for manners in democracies compatible with that language of emotions that seems to invade all the common spaces of a society? Where is the virtuous point that separates innovation in dialogue with citizens from resorting to shamelessness in political communication?

More information

This year we have seen some interesting experiments in this area. The concept #SanxeDog He changed sides on social networks and went from insulting the President of the Government to an icon of the socialist campaign last July. Isabel Díaz Ayuso's advisors transformed the “son of a bitch” that came out of the mouth of the Madrid president in the middle of the investiture debate, while candidate Sánchez was speaking, in a “I like fruit” that, like Snow White's apple, shines with false innocence while its heart stores a small dose of poison. But 2023 had another twist in store for us in the use of social networks for political purposes. The use of blocking accounts of political opponents on X (formerly Twitter) as a new “zasca”, practiced these days by the current Minister of Transportation, Oscar Puente.

Let's review the facts: the derailment of three trains on the Madrid network in less than two weeks provoked, last week, criticism on Twitter from President Ayuso and several members of the Madrid government. This is one of the first notable setbacks that Puente assumed his duties as Minister of Transportation. The Valladolid native, a newcomer to the national government, is, however, a Veteran Twitter user. Since 2010, Puente has published more than 41,500 tweets and consolidated in his profile a direct, uninhibited, sometimes lacking style, something that has allowed him to fight without difficulties in a thousand battles in local politics and against singular far-right actors, of whom he is a black beast Only this extensive experience and his knowledge of the dynamics of the platform can explain why Puente assumed the risks of slamming the digital door in the face of the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, and three Madrid councilors.

From the outset, blocking users on Twitter when you are a politician does not seem like a highly recommended practice. The newspaper archive shows some similar cases in other latitudes: the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, blocked several compatriots in 2018 and the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro did the same in 2021 with a critical journalist. In 2019, a US federal court established that Donald Trump was engaging in an unconstitutional practice by blocking several Twitter users who criticized him, since his presidential account should be considered a public forum. That Trump blocked the passage to several users constituted, therefore, an attack on freedom of expression.

More than a legal debate, Óscar Puente has proposed a political crisis management strategy based on an ugly institutional: he has ignored several political adversaries without the need for insults, memes and expletives, he has monopolized the conversation on the networks and has managed to divert the media's attention from the real problem, the derailments, towards their own way of doing politics which, by the way, is celebrated by many socialist sympathizers, tired of maintaining a correction that other parties have abandoned. Aggrieved politicians, meanwhile, have contributed to the dissemination of the “Puente brand” with numerous tweets regretting the offense of which they have been subjected. Some insults have also fallen: “thug,” the mayor of Madrid called Puente on Monday. The new Minister of Transport, at this step, will owe them part of the promotion of him as a national politician. According to the SocialBlade tool, in just seven days Óscar Puente has gained 7,000 followers, 5,000 of them in the last 24 hours. A real boost for a personal brand.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_