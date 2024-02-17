You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Jhon Bodmer, rebuked by a fan.
The fan entered the press conference.
National fell 3-2 with him Cali and the technician John Bodmer He was the center of criticism, so much so that even a fan circumvented security, entered the venue where the press conference was being held and rebuked him.
That defeat was a trigger for the team's fans, who are angry and uncomfortable with the coach's poor performance at the start of the tournament.
(Fan enters press conference and insults Nacional coach, Jhon Bodmer: video)(Hard sanction for Álvaro Montero and Santiago Rojas, expelled in Nacional vs. Millos)
Unusual
As a result of this disagreement, a fan bypassed the security of the Deportivo Cali stadium and entered the press room and interrupted Bodmer to insult him.
After the incident that forced the coach to leave the scene, the fan was forcibly removed by the Police who were in that area of the stadium.
The fan is called Sebastian Arenas and once he was removed from the press room, the authorities finally removed him from the place.
Alfonso Morales Movilla,journalist, pointed out that Arenas was in a suite at the Cali stadium and that would have made it easy for him to bypass security controls.
Once arrested by the authorities, the same communicator announced that the Police would impose a summons on him for inciting violence in a public spectacle, according to code 1801.
We will have to wait if Dimayor will impose any other sanction on the fan or the clubs after this incident that occurred in Palmaseca.
Sebastián Arenas, will receive a summons from the Police for inciting violence in a public spectacle (Code 1801), The “Hincha” who entered the space of the press conference of @nationaloficialI was in a suite at the stadium @AsoDeporCali. pic.twitter.com/ooAFRMoNy7
— Alfonso Morales Movilla (@PonchoMorales85) February 17, 2024
