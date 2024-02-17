National fell 3-2 with him Cali and the technician John Bodmer He was the center of criticism, so much so that even a fan circumvented security, entered the venue where the press conference was being held and rebuked him.

That defeat was a trigger for the team's fans, who are angry and uncomfortable with the coach's poor performance at the start of the tournament.

Unusual

As a result of this disagreement, a fan bypassed the security of the Deportivo Cali stadium and entered the press room and interrupted Bodmer to insult him.

After the incident that forced the coach to leave the scene, the fan was forcibly removed by the Police who were in that area of ​​the stadium.

Nacional fan insults Jhon Bodmer Photo: David Narváez and Dimayor

The fan is called Sebastian Arenas and once he was removed from the press room, the authorities finally removed him from the place.

Alfonso Morales Movilla,journalist, pointed out that Arenas was in a suite at the Cali stadium and that would have made it easy for him to bypass security controls.

Once arrested by the authorities, the same communicator announced that the Police would impose a summons on him for inciting violence in a public spectacle, according to code 1801.

We will have to wait if Dimayor will impose any other sanction on the fan or the clubs after this incident that occurred in Palmaseca.