How many surprises in the quotes

Max Verstappen and then the void. In the quotations of fantasy game official F1 reflects what happened in 2023, with the Dutch driver who achieved an impressive 19 victories out of the 22 races played (Sergio Perez won two, Carlos Sainz one).

The three-time world champion costs 30 million – out of a budget of 100 million with which to equip himself with two teams and five drivers – and surprisingly behind him is Lando Norris, priced at 23 million. Sergio Perez (20.8) and Lewis Hamilton (19.3) follow. The pilots of the Ferrari they are fifth and eighth respectively. Charles Leclerc costs 19.1 million, Carlos Sainz 18.5 behind Oscar Piastri (19.0) and George Russell (18.8). Fernando Alonso is the first outside the top-4 teams and costs 15.8 million, while Daniel Ricciardo (9 million) and Alexander Albon (7) represent excellent bets in terms of quality-price ratio. The cheapest driver is Logan Sargeant, priced at 5.5 million.

As regards i team Red Bull is obviously the most expensive team (27.9 million) followed by McLaren (23.2), Mercedes (20.1) and Ferrari (19.3). Racing Bulls is the sixth most valued team (8.5 million) behind Aston Martin, which is in a middle ground at 13.6 million. It is interesting that Haas is not the only one at the bottom of the teams: with 6.3 million you can in fact choose the American team, but also Williams, which could surprise positively in light of an unflattering price despite seventh place in the Constructors' standings obtained in 2023.