The Minister of State for Public Education, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, mourned Jamila Al Muhairi, a student at Umm Ammar School in Ajman, Sheikha Hassan, who passed away in a traffic accident.

Al-Muhairi said in a tweet on Twitter: “With great sadness, we lost today one of our students at Umm Ammar School in Ajman, student Sheikha Hassan, who passed away in a traffic accident. To cover her with his mercy, and we belong to God and to Him we shall return.”



