The creator of one of the most popular series

Nowadays it is very difficult to find someone who does not know the name of dragon ball. Many may not like it, but there is no denying the influence and impact this franchise has had and is still going strong. Of course we owe all this beloved universe to the mangaka Akira Toriyama.

This mangaka has had other jobs known as dr slump Y Jaco the Galactic Patrolmanbut undoubtedly dragon ball It is his most popular work. We all know that for his story, Akira toriyama was inspired by that of Sun Wukong and chinese novel Journey to the West. But did you know that we might not have this franchise if it weren’t for Disney?

Akira Toriyama and his relationship with Disney

movies created by Walt Disney Studios They have formed an important part of the childhood of millions of people. For years he has taken his successful productions to different parts of the world. Fortunately in one of the thousand steps of him by Japan managed to touch the strands of inspiration in Akira Toriyama.

During an interview the mangaka was questioned about what made him start in the world of drawing. toriyama He indicated that in his childhood there were not as many means of entertainment as there are now, so many dedicated themselves to drawing. However he began to feel that he was better than his friends and had fun making sketches of them.

Regarding what are the main influences of your drawing style, Akira Toriyama revealed that he owes it to two inspirations. The first is the work of Osamu Tezukathe creator of the popular series, astroboy, and the second is the animation of waltdisney. Regarding the latter, he indicated that he owes it to a specific film.

‘Near my house there was a studio called Zuguya-San where the kids from the neighborhood got together to draw and have fun. One day I remember that I made a drawing about The 101 Dalmatians and I got a great prize. I felt very excited and I think I found my current self there’. was what he said Akira toriyama who also indicated that he considered that this film had a great quality of animation.

The influence of Disney comes twice

It is quite curious that Akira Toriyama I would have mentioned Osamu Tezuka Y Disney as his greatest influences. The reason is that the creator of AstroBoy He also said that the study mickey mouse it was one of his biggest inspirations for his animation style. in fact to Tezuka It is considered the Japanese equivalent of waltdisney.

During his formative years, Tezuka became a movie buff, specifically of the productions of Disney. In fact she got to see bambi on more than 80 different occasions. This inspired him to start his career as a mangaka and create his most popular series, which came into the hands of a young man. toriyama.

In this way we can ensure that the style of Akira Toriyama is doubly influenced by Disney. This inspiration is noticeable especially in the first iteration of dragon ballwhere Goku he is a little boy. Here we saw that he many times met anthropomorphic animals like Turtle, Oo Long Y puar. Even if Disney He was not the one who invented this type of characters, they are widely used in his productions.

In addition, the stories of this one often dealt with many elements of fantasy. They had their own sleeping beauty, princesses and castles. Now we know where the inspiration came from Akira Toiryama to give us their popular franchise. Furthermore, this is proof that great minds tend to borrow ideas that culminate in excellent projects. Did you know this from the work behind dragon ball?

