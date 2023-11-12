James Rodriguez It is the great doubt that exists within the Colombia selection for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Brazil and Paraguay.

Muscle injuries have been the midfielder’s big headache and, it seems, this time his condition is not the best to take on the new challenge with Colombia.

What is known

James had had no problems since arriving in Sao Paulo. The cucuteño missed the match against RedBull Bragantinolast Wednesday, in the Brazilian championship, although the reason for his absence was that he suffered gastrointestinal problems.

The alarms go off today, a few hours after James joins the National Team training camp.

There is talk that the coach will be out Dorival Junior for the match against Santos as a visitor: the club confirmed through a statement that the ten has muscle problems in the left adductor and is being monitored by the Sao Paulo medical staff.

“Midfielder James Rodríguez, with discomfort in his left adductor, was undergoing treatment at REFFIS Plus, as was the striker. Alexandre Patowho suffered a trauma to his right foot,” said the Sao Paulo statement on its website.

For the moment, what is known is that the Colombian coach, Nestor Lorenzo, analyzes several options and one of them is that the steering wheel travels Barranquilla to be examined by the medical staff.

It must be remembered that Colombia has already presented its first loss due to injury, that of Santiago Ariaswho was replaced by Yerry Mina.

