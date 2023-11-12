Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah continued to score goals.

Chelsea and Manchester City put on a breathtaking display of goals in the English Premier League, which ended in a 4-4 draw. The visiting team, City, led the match three times, but Chelsea always came close.

Norwegian star Erling Haaland shot City into the lead in the 25th minute of the game from a penalty kick. Chelsea didn’t flinch, and Thiago Silva quickly leveled the London team in the corner kick situation.

The opening half of the fast-paced match saw two more hits, when Raheem Sterling took Chelsea close to the lead and Manuel Akanji scored the equalizer from a corner kick.

Right at the beginning of the second half, Haaland slid the ball into Chelsea’s net. Haaland, who is at the top of the goal exchange, has already completed 13 league goals this season.

The goal celebration continued when Chelsea’s Nicholas Jackson leveled and Rodri gave City the lead again.

In extra time, Chelsea got a penalty kick, for which Cole Palmer shot the ball into the wigs of the net. Palmer, who grew up in Manchester City, moved to Chelsea at the beginning of September.

City is at the top of the league after collecting 28 points from 12 matches. Liverpool and Arsenal are one point behind the Manchester giants, and Tottenham two points behind. Chelsea has a total of 16 points.

Star of Egypt About Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player ever to score at least one goal in the first six Premier League home games of a season. Salah finished twice on Sunday as Liverpool celebrated a 3-0 home win over Brentford.

This season, Salah has completed ten goals in the Premier League. Eight of the hits have come in home games.

Mohamed Salah has been in excellent form lately.

Salah shot Liverpool into the lead in the 39th minute of the game. In the second half, he led the home team to a two-goal runaway. Diogo Jota fired the final numbers of the match.

Aston Villa grabbed a 3-1 home win over Fulham, Brighton played a 1-1 home result against Sheffield United and West Ham celebrated a 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest. Aston Villa have won no fewer than 13 of their most recent home matches in the Premier League.