Friday, July 7, 2023
Italy | Six people died and dozens were injured in a fire at a nursing home in Milan

July 7, 2023
in World Europe
A fire broke out in a nursing home in Milan the night before Friday, killing six people.

A fire broke out in a nursing home in Milan the night before Friday, killing six people.

Six one person has died and dozens have been injured in a nighttime fire at the Casa dei Coniugi nursing home in Milan. The news agency Reuters and the Italian newspaper tell about it Corriere della Sera. The dead were between the ages of 56 and 84.

Rescue authorities initially estimated the number of those taken to hospital to be 81, but according to Reuters, according to the latest information, there are “at least 68” injured.

The nursing home has 210 beds, of which 173 were filled at the time of the fire, according to Corriere.

Italian spokesman for the national rescue service Luca Cari told Reuters that three of the injured are in critical condition and fifteen have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

According to Cari, the fire has been extinguished and its causes are being investigated. According to Corriere, the fire started accidentally in one of the nursing home’s rooms. Two women who lived in the room died in the fire.

of the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala according to the report, although the fire was quickly extinguished, it has spread “intoxicating smoke” into the environment in the Corvetto area.

