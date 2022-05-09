Nintendo Switch Sports debuted in first position in the Italian rankingovercoming two respectable blockbusters: on the one hand the arcade racer Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, on the other the football FIFA 22.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NSW) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NSW) FIFA 22 (PS4) Kirby and the Lost Land (NSW) FIFA 22 (NSW) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NSW) Minecraft (NSW) Elden Ring (PS4) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)

As you can see, the top 10 is monopolized by PlayStation and Nintendo, with a couple of games for PS5 which close the list and indicate a probable restock of the next-gen Sony console, as happened recently also in the United Kingdom.

As for the summit, there is little to say: in the Nintendo Switch Sports review we underlined the qualities of this nice sportsman, who aims to repeat the resounding success of Wii Sports once again involving casual users thanks also to a pounding promotion.

In fourth position resists Kirby and the Lost Land, a clear sign of the excellent work done by HAL Laboratory for this episode of the series, which seems to have really conquered everyone.