The organization dedicated to classifying video games in Brazil has just revealed that final fantasy 16 It will have drug use, prostitution and other topics that will not be suitable for children under 16 years of age in that South American country.

This revelation gives us a bit of context about what awaits us in final fantasy 16However, we must not lose sight of an even more important detail, we could soon know the game’s release date.

Now, to continue with the speculations, the producer of this project Naoki Yoshidawill make a special appearance during the The Game Awards where it is likely that we will have a new video that reveals more information about FFXVI and, for sure, the expected release date.

At the moment these are just speculations about what the immediate future could be, so we have to wait patiently. We also have to add that Naoki Yoshida He doesn’t usually do these kinds of presentations, so there must be an important announcement coming.

Is a Final Fantasy XVI coming to Game of Thrones?

Final Fantasy XVI is being promoted as one of the most mature games in the franchise, and from data revealed by Brazil’s ratings body, it smacks of having some of George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones-inspired fantasy overtones.

At the moment we just have to wait for what is revealed during The Game Awards and see what surprise they have prepared for the fans. It’s worth remembering that this isn’t the first time Square Enix’s RPG has gotten mature details. In FFVII we have Don Corneo and the Wall Market.

