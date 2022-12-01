The secretary of tourism in the state Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres has become the awkward civil servant for the state administration headed by Rubén Rocha Moya. Since his appointment, the former mayor of Mazatlan has not ceased generate controversy due to the long list of charges for disorder and possible acts of corruption that are charged to him. The latest are the remarks made by his former collaborator and today the Mazatlan city councilor, Édgar Augusto González Zataráin, in the sense that the Buenos Aires City Council is almost bankrupt. The governor has already reached out to Mazatlán and plans to contribute money to help close the administration and comply with the payment of Christmas bonuses for workers. Benítez Torres has hardly appeared in Culiacán, despite the fact that the state capital requires a boost to promote business tourism.

Who says that it does not need the emerging support of the State Governmentis the municipe of culiacan. Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil boasts of keep finances healthy of the City Council with everything and the crisis that existed when He took office five months ago. Nevertheless, a test awaits. And it is that more complaints are beginning to be heard among some sectors for the lack of public works Some unions such as the CMIC have already dared to point out that the state capital is in an economic lethargy due to the lack of works. Will Gámez Mendívil be able to bring this financial consolidation to the economic level of Culiacán as well?

Regarding works, the municipal president of Culiacán boasted in his first government report the investment of 78 million pesos in road maintenance. The news generated an avalanche of comments on social media. The users questioned above all where these financed works are located, since the streets of Culiacán, the same in the downtown area, the peripheral neighborhoods are destroyed. The maintenance claim for public roads is one of the most heartfelt demands in Culiacán.

Impunity has marked the performance of the justice prosecutor in Sinaloa Sara Bruna Quiñónez. High-impact homicides keep piling up on her desk, with some of them failing to report good progress. The case hurts, for example, of the journalist and columnist for EL DEBATE, Luis Enrique Ramírez, who on December 5 will be seven months after being murdered. Yesterday the prosecutor of justice in Sinaloa, recognized that the only one accused of this case, Brysia N, obtained an injunction from the judge. The prosecutor’s office also does not report progress in clarifying other high-impact homicides, such as the murder of the Operational Commander of the Culiacán Municipal Police, Miguel Ángel Sánchez Días, or the search activist Rosario Rodríguez Barraza; nor of the influencer Karla Pardini, nor does it clarify the disappearance of the presenter Cándida Cristal Vázquez.