Home page World

Press Split

An external pallet with used nickel-hydrogen batteries is released by a robotic arm on the ISS. © NASA/dpa

A discarded battery pack from the ISS has been flying around the world for three years. Now it will soon enter the atmosphere. Some debris could reach the earth's surface.

Berlin – Debris from a discarded battery pack from the International Space Station (ISS) could fall to Earth on Friday – but it is unlikely to hit Germany. This was announced unanimously by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK), which is responsible for space travel, and the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

According to DLR, the object could enter the atmosphere over northern North America based on recent calculations. However, this assessment could still change. However, it is unlikely that parts of the battery pack will fall over Germany. “bild.de” first reported on the topic.

“Initial analyzes by the German Space Situational Center have shown that parts of the battery packs can survive re-entry and reach the earth’s surface,” said the DLR. Before re-entry, the object flew over Germany several times, but a threat in this country is “currently considered statistically unlikely”. The BMWK wrote that a threat to Germany was “very unlikely”.

Crisis response mechanisms

The BMWK further announced: “If, contrary to expectations, there are indications that Germany is affected, the existing crisis response mechanisms of the federal and state governments will be used to respond appropriately to a possible threat. However, as things currently stand, this is more than unlikely. Nevertheless, the property is closely monitored.”

According to the information, the object is a platform with battery packs, which was separated from the ISS on March 21, 2021. The object is about the size of a car and weighs 2.6 tons. Parts of the object are likely to burn up as they reenter the atmosphere, but some could also reach the Earth's surface.

The German space situation center in Uedem will monitor the further development of the upcoming re-entry and report to various federal ministries, state ministries and authorities, wrote the BMWK. dpa