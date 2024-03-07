The new details revealed by the correspondent of Chi l'ha Visto?, on the death of Antonella Di Massa: here's what the journalist explained

In last night's episode, Wednesday 6 March, the program Who has seen?spoke once again about the story of Antonella Di Massa. The woman who was only 51 years old had been missing since Saturday 17 February and was then found lifeless on the 27th of that same month by the broadcast's correspondents.

CREDIT: RAI 3

The family chose to send a friend of theirs, called Antoinette, who in addition to thanking those who helped with the research, also wanted to talk about their many doubts. They don't believe at all in the hypothesis that the woman could have done it taken his life.

The investigators who are investigating the matter have decided to open an investigation file for the crime of incitement to take one's own life. However, at the moment there are no names registered. They also chose to maintain the maximum confidentiality both on the investigations and on the first results of the autopsy performed on the body of the 51-year-old.

The program's correspondent spoke about important new details, which could be very useful in the investigations. Like for example, that the tube of plastic, which they would have found around the woman's neck, it could be that the row of an electric blanket that the 51-year-old had at home. Furthermore, in the light blue bag that she had in her hand the last time she filmed it, it only contained a camera 4 bananas. Nearby he also had a bottle of antifreeze liquid, which is used for cars.

The mysterious disappearance of Antonella Di Massa and the discovery of her body

CREDIT: RAI

Unfortunately, the autopsy revealed that the woman probably would not have died strangulation. Now, however, the only thing that needs to be done is to wait for the results of the autopsy performed on the body, which will have to establish the exact cause behind his death. They found strange things on the body ecchymosiswhich could suggest either beatings or even a fall.

Antonella had disappeared from her home since February 17th. She had gone out with her mother to do the expense and then she came back. Only shortly afterwards, however, she went out again and from that moment on she never returned home.

Unfortunately only after 10 days, the sent of Who has seen? they found the body, in a uncultivated land a few meters from where she was last seen.