Another goal from Quiñones!! 😱 This time it was canceled due to forward position 😩 🦅 America 1 – 0 Cruz Azul 🚂 🔴 LIVE: https://t.co/rqdwK6tdLc

📺 By: Channel 5 #MegaFootball pic.twitter.com/LX4cM6Q8h4 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) February 25, 2024

Another disallowed goal for América who, even so, are beating Cruz Azul 1-0!#ClassicYoung pic.twitter.com/o4AWCvxmh7 — Fulbox (@fulboxOficial) February 25, 2024

