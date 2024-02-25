He Young Classic It was one of the most anticipated duels of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, especially because it involves the super leader and the current champion Americaremembering that Blue Cross comes from six victories in a row, however, all that power collapsed from minute 3 in the Aztec stadium.
Just after three minutes, the Colombian Julian Quiñones He scored with the complete complicity of the defense, who let him leave alone after an assist from the captain. Henry Martin to define against the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mier. As if that were not enough, three minutes later the coffee grower appeared again with a header to score the second goal, although in the end it was decided to annul it after reviewing the VAR.
That should have helped the Argentine team Martin Anselmi woke up, however, he remained asleep. By the 14th minute, Quinones entered the area, delayed for Alejandro Zendejas that connected first while Wed he blocked the shot, leaving the rebound to the Colombian, who launched a diagonal for the Chilean Diego Valdes who scored, but again the goal was pulled back.
Already at 20', after a corner kick, the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky won by height a ball that later Henry Martin delayed for Quinoneswho celebrated with all his possible double, but the VAR to cancel the annotation. Finally, at 43', again Lichnovsky He won by high ball, falling to the Aztec team, who again scored, although this time the offside was completely clear. If it weren't for the VAR, perhaps the Eagles would already have four goals.
