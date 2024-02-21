At 22 years old, the Peruvian-American actress Isabela Merced celebrates a decade in the film industry in the Marvel and DC universes, in which she feels the weight of playing Latin superheroes, as she said in an interview with EFE.

“I have felt that responsibility and that pressure to carry the name of Latinos high since I was a girl in this industry,” she says when referring to Araña, her character in 'Madame Web', and Hawkgirl, both of Mexican origin.

Her career is a milestone for any actor, but she has not yet felt it “because the projects are just coming out to the public,” says Isabela Merced.

The film 'Madame Web' is the first on the list of film productions appearing this year with his name on the marquee. A film in which Merced plays Anya Corazón, a young heroine who eventually transforms into a Latin version of 'Spider-Woman'.

Isabella Mercedwho is part of Marvel and DC, He also stars in 'Turtles All the Way Down', the film adaptation of the book of the same name by John Green, and is part of the cast of 'Alien 5', which premieres this summer, the fifth installment of one of the biggest science fiction franchises in the history of cinema.

At the same time, she is filming DC Comics' 'Superman: Legacy', where she plays HawkGirl, and acts in the HBO series “The Last of Us.”

“That they chose me to be in all these important projects impacted me,” confesses Merced, who assures that playing “such strong characters was a personal transformation” that required her to be “more disciplined and more focused.”

“It's the only way to be able to do so many things at the same time,” said.

Isabela Merced, successful at 22 years of life. Instagram photo

Personally, the actress Isabella Merced He hopes to continue maturing, for which he “fortunately” has his father, his younger brother, his grandmother and “the team that has been with me from the beginning” and they make him have his feet on the ground.

The beginning of his successful career came in 2014, when he participated in seven episodes of the series 'Growing Up Fisher'; Then came films like 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017), 'Sicario: The Day of the Soldado' (2018) and 'Dora the Lost City' (2019), in which she played Dora the Explorer, the first film with actors inspired by the cartoon series.

In 'Madame Web', which premiered last Thursday, Merced entered the Marvel universe with the help of the actress Dakota Johnson, the protagonist of the story.

“The relationship with her and the other girls (Sidney Sweeney and Celeste O'Connor) developed organically and became a great friendship with a lot of love,” says the Hispanic, for whom Dakota was like her older sister, an experience that It contributed a lot to him as a person.

The actress Isabella Merced He also praises the work done by “incredible women like Eva Longoria, like Leslie Grace, like Jessica Alba, Jennifer López.” After them, “I feel that there is now room for Latin Hollywood characters.”

The priority of Isabella Mercedwho is part of Marvel and D.C.says that his priority at the moment is to strive to “do so well that they continue to give opportunities to other Latinos who perhaps have not yet started, to open the door even more and prevent it from closing even one millimeter,” he explained.

This 2024, Isabella Merced You will have important opportunities to push that door even further. For example, with the role of Dina, her character in the post-apocalyptic television series “The Last of Us.”

In the series he meets Bella Ramsey and confesses that he is “very excited to work” with the Chilean Pedro Pascal and the Mexican-American Gabriel Luna, the latter two protagonist and main supporting actor, respectively.

“This project has led me to delve deeper into my art, explore complex emotions and face my own limits,” Merced said.

Although he did not reveal many details about his participation in 'Alien 5', Isabela Merced hinted that her character will bring a new dimension to the iconic series.

“It's an honor to be part of a legacy like 'Alien' and, although I can't say much, I hope my character surprises the fans,” he said with a smile.

At the end of the yearIsabela Merced will begin filming her new project, 'Ballerina Overdrive', and, if he has time, he would like to continue making music, because “it is my refuge, my way of connecting with my roots and expressing my creativity in a very personal way.”

