Chihuahua.- Prison authorities reported the death of a person deprived of liberty, who was reportedly found suspended in his cell inside the Aquiles Serdán Prison No. 1.

So far, authorities have not provided further information on the case, nor his identification.

Semefo and Criminalistics personnel went to the scene to begin the corresponding investigations, as well as the transfer of the body.

It is expected that information will be provided by the authorities in the coming hours.