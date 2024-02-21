When millionaires move to another country, relocation managers like Pierre Jéronimo are there. In the conversation he explains how expensive works of art can be brought across the border and when even rich people have to be patient.

What does he think? Relocation managers like Pierre Jéronimo not only have to fulfill almost every wish of millionaires, but also of their pets. Image: Picture Alliance

Mr. Jéronimo, as the Swiss country manager of Anywr, you help managers and millionaires move to another country. Give us an example of an unusual problem that you had to solve for your clientele.

What immediately comes to mind is this ultra-rich family that wanted to move from Paris to Geneva. The man of the house worked in the luxury goods industry and is a major art collector. Some objects in his collection date from the 16th century. The question arose as to whether these could even be exported from France. So we needed approval from the curator responsible for this period at the Louvre Museum. Luckily we got that too. But then the real work began. You need specialists with white gloves to pack and transport multi-million dollar works of art and furniture. You can't touch a Breughel painting the same way you can touch a Mickey Mouse poster. You also need to determine the value of the valuable items you are moving and then insure them appropriately. In addition, a lot of details need to be clarified in advance, including customs and tax issues.