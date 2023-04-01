Carlos Antonio Vélez was, for many years, very close to the process of the Colombian National Team which, at the time, was carried out by Francisco Maturana, first, and then by Hernán Darío Gómez.

That closeness to the coaching staff that qualified for three World Cups in a row (Italy 1990, the United States 1994 and France 1998) brought Vélez loves and hates. Many supported him and others, including some colleagues, criticized his close relationship.



Vélez and Gómez even shared a microphone: they were together on the RCN channel broadcast in various tournaments, including the World Cup in Germany in 2006.

Hernán Darío Gómez and Carlos Antonio Vélez Photo: carlosantoniovelez.com

‘Bolillo’ was appointed coach of Junior de Barranquilla two weeks ago, replacing Arturo Reyes and at that time, Vélez defended him for his career: in addition to qualifying with Colombia, Gómez led two teams to their first World Cup: Ecuador (2002) and Panama (2018).



“He, as a technical director and as a winner, has no discussion. I don’t think he can easily be called a loser,” Velez said. “When they name him here, they believe that the team is more important than him. Don’t forget that when they named him, Junior was last,” he added.

The cause of the controversy between ‘Bolillo’ and Vélez

However, the relationship now seems broken. Vélez did not like a statement by Gómez, in which he assured that “modern football does not exist.” And he attacked him with everything.

“I do not want to offend him, but I cannot accept that he belittles those who have studied and prepared for the challenges of modernity. Saying that there is no modern football and that it is only a way of speaking and terminology is not only pejorative and unfair, but also demonstrates serious limitations of knowledge.” Velez shot.

Sports journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez

“Not accepting reality is for retrograde and stagnant minds. There are new training methodologies. There are various game theories and various ways to play,” she added.

Vélez hinted that ‘Bolillo’ is outdated for current football. “If someone doesn’t want to modernize and update, or doesn’t want to or isn’t interested, it’s not the fault of those of us who are interested in the changes. That is your problem, but in any case you must respect the thoughts, beliefs and criteria of others. TONow I can’t accompany him, it seems to me that he has remained in time, not accepting that there is a real change in the subject of football ”, he pointed.

‘Bolillo’ Gómez did not remain silent

Gómez defended himself, without referring directly to Vélez. “There are characters who say that I am going against those who are studying and that I am belittling them. Here I have them by my side, I am surrounded by several scholars in my work team, and among all of us we are seeing how we move Junior forward, ”said ‘Bolillo’, with several members of the coaching staff next to him.

Bolillo Gómez debuted with Junior. Photo: JAIRO CASSIANI/KRONOS AGENCY

Gómez insisted on his theory, which made Vélez angry. “There are things that they want to put in one as if they were only done now. The intensity? We have seen the intensity since the days of Arrigo Sacchi at Milan. Now they also say that everyone has to run, that everyone must attack and everyone must defend. I have been saying that for many years, ”he assured.

