people of the trans community They met this Friday to march from different points in Mexico City to the capital’s Zócalo to celebrate Trans Visibility Day.

Various groups of the trans community marched this day towards the National Palace to demand that the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to meet their demands in the face of the strong violence, discrimination, institutional transphobia and hate speech that they experience daily.

“Normally we go to the congress or the city government, but in this case the idea is to be direct since nothing is being done at the federal level in this regard and we have two trans deputies in the Union Congress,” he said. Victoria Sámano activist and trans woman days before the march.

The protesters demand that initiatives such as the recognition of trans childhoods and transfeminicide.

“We urged all the mayors to implement a social program aimed at trans people, however, each mayor did what they wanted, what we want is to resume those legislative processes that benefit us and that some political parties they are not advancing,” Victoria highlighted.

The Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) carried out a road and security operation on the occasion of the “Trans Pride March”which departed from the Monument to the Revolution to the capital’s Congress, in the Centro neighborhood.

The preventive device involved 221 police officers, 18 official units, five motorcycles, an ambulance and a motorcycle from the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squad (ERUM), a crane and a helicopter from the Executive Directorate of Cóndores Air Services.

Violence

According to data from the group of Mujeres Trans Famosas Toluca y Aliadas, from 2012 to 2019 there were in the country 274 murders of trans women.

In addition, in at least 19 states of the Republic, violent deaths of people from the LGBT+ community were registered in 2021, with 78 homicides. The figure is similar to that reported in 2020, says the annual report on hate crimes, by the civil association Letra S Sida, Cultura y Vida Cotidiana.

According to data from Letter S, they were 55 murders of trans people12 more than those reported in 2020. In this way, homicides in that sector went from 54.5 to 70.5 percent of the total committed against the LGBT+ community between 2020 and 2021.

During 2022, the number of hate crimes, specifically, of transsexual women, exceeded seven cases only in the State of Mexico.

