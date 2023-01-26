It included a country in South America! The Mexican pop band RBD will now tour a greater number of destinations. Check the list of places where they will give concerts.

There is still hope! The return of RBD to the stages with his tour “Soy Rebelde Tour 2023” has generated great expectation and commotion among his fans, who have waited 15 years for their youthful fans to meet again. The details of the musical tour have already been revealed on the group’s website, but there are several fans who are dissatisfied because their countries are not included in the tour.

RBD launches new dates for its Soy Rebelde Tour 2023

Precisely, This January 25, the group launched a new batch of countries in which it will give musical shows. This was announced through his social platforms, attaching a message that was addressed to his fans.

Its flyer announced that the Mexican group will be touring several cities in Mexico, as well as several states in the US. Likewise, it will give a show in the city of Sao Paulo, in Brazil; However, this was the only country in the South American continent to which they have agreed to go to date.

How can you vote for RBD to come to Peru?

The request of many. Guillermo Rosas, manager of RBD, said that the group could visit Peruvian soil, as well as other countries in the American continent that appear in a Twitter survey published on January 19.

“Which should be the next country to join the SoyRebeldeTour?”, was read in the title of the form that included options such as Chile, Colombia, Peru and Spain. If you want the band to include Peru on their tour, you must vote HERE.