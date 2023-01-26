Glauber Braga said that the opposition will try to blame Lula for the increase and said that Jean Paul Prates should speak out

the federal deputy Glauber Braga (Psol-RJ) stated on the 3rd fair (24.jan.2023) that the increase in the price of gasoline announced by Petrobras was operated by “class of Bolsonaro. In a video, the congressman said he was “fundamental” that the senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) publicly manifests its opposition to the fuel readjustment.

According to the federal deputy, the current board of Petrobras will try to place the increase “in the lap of the current government“. The petista should assume the presidency of the state-owned company after being appointed by the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Watch (1min24s):

“The fact is that this fuel increase of yesterday (23.jan) for today (24.jan) it was operated by Bolsonaro’s group that he left on the board of Petrobras. They are going to try to place this account in the lap of the current government, which took office on January 1, 2023. For that to not happen, the future president of Petrobras, who should be consecrated on Thursday –Jean Paul– needs to make a public statement saying that he does not accept this increase, that this is a Bolsonaristas thing”declared Braga.

The congressman also said that “there is no possibility” of Jean Paul not assuming the presidency of Petrobras. As found out by Power360, the expectation is that the senator has at least 6 of the 10 votes of the collegiate – there are 11 seats, in total, but the one occupied by Caio Paes de Andrade is vacant. The former president of the state-owned company resigned on January 3.

“This council will change, for the most part. Who has the majority for the appointment of directors is the Union. So who will have the majority is the Lula government”said the Psol deputy.

In a video published on his profile on social networks, Glauber Braga also defended the end of the PPI (International Parity Price) and was contrary to the Petrobras privatization process, which, according to him, continues to be carried out by “Bolsonaro’s gang”.

“We need to reverse the Import Price Parity policy at Petrobras and immediately interrupt the delivery processes that Bolsonaro’s gang continues to run, as if there had been no change in government. The guys keep running privatization processes, we cannot accept it”said.

PRESSURE FROM SHAREHOLDERS, SAYS GLEISI

Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), federal deputy and president of PT (Partido dos Tralhadores) Nacional, also used social networks to comment on the increase in gasoline prices. Through her Twitter profile, the PT said that the increase would have been due to “shareholder pressure”.

In addition, he reaffirmed that the readjustment of gasoline was carried out before Jean Paul Prates took over the presidency of the state-owned company. “Our commitment is to put an end to dollarization and the asset sale policy. The wealth of the state-owned company should be shared with the Brazilian people, who own it”completed.