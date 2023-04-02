The Inter coach after the defeat against Fiorentina: “We have to work harder, me first of all. After the knockout against Juventus I was angrier and today the performance was better, but we want a different classification”

At the umpteenth mistake of one of his players Simone Inzaghi broke out into a nervous laugh, the kind you only allow yourself to avoid abandoning yourself to a destructive fury. In fact, the coach has very little to laugh about and after the 0-1 defeat against Fiorentina his words reveal a very embittered state of mind. “We lost two consecutive home games – commented the Inter coach at the end of the game -, it’s normal that there is disappointment. We have to work harder, myself first. The players did their best, but we have to be tougher in the situations because we had many goals that had to be exploited. In terms of commitment, however, I can’t say anything to the boys, but this result makes us look at the table in a different way”. See also Why Lionel Messi will not play for PSG against Pays de Cassel for the French Cup

So much effort for nothing — Inzaghi then continues his analysis of the match: “Going forward in the match, the team lost its lucidity. The substitutes entered in the right way, but clearly we would have wanted another ranking in front of an audience that cheered us on from start to finish” . A glaring problem against Fiorentina were the mistakes in front of the Viola goal: “Last year we were the best attack and now we’re still second, but it’s a fact that in 2023 we’re scoring less. These moments happen, but we have to work harder. Now the sweat and work on the field counts: we all need and we want different results. After Juventus I was much more angry.”

Big Rome — Among the mistakes, at least a couple of missed chances can be traced back to Romelu Lukaku, dynamic but extremely imprecise: “If he had scored two goals he would have been judged differently. He moved a lot – comments Inzaghi -, we had many chances and not just him. I have to be lucid and extrapolate the performance of each of my players beyond the result.” Now it’s mandatory to look forward to the next many commitments despite yet another disappointment in the championship: “The mood in the locker room isn’t the best, but it’s part of football and the players know they shouldn’t be influenced by the results. The performance was better compared to the one against Juventus”. Obviously, he will not miss a face-to-face with the management as per tradition: “There are always comparisons with the club, at the moment what we are doing is not enough”. See also Inzaghi: "I take responsibility, it will be a bad night. Losing like this hurts"

