The cellulitis They are a common condition that can appear on different parts of the body, but are most common on the legs.

Despite being harmless in most cases, can affect the self-esteem of some people and for this reason, many seek ways to treat or prevent them.

If this is your case, here we share some of the best tips to reduce its appearance and improve the appearance of your legs.

This common cosmetic condition in which the skin has a dimpled, pitted, or bumpy appearance. Often referred to as “orange peel” and it is usually more frequent in the legs and buttocks, although it can also appear in other parts of the body. Cellulite occurs when adipose tissue accumulates under the skin and inflammation occurs in the connective tissues.

This may be due to various factors such as genetics, sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, fluid retention, lack of exercise, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, among others.

Remedies to reduce cellulite

perform massages

Massages are one of the first ways to treat and prevent the appearance of cellulite on the legs. These can benefit the lymphatic system and improve circulation, thus reducing the accumulation of fat under the skin. Accompany the massages with anti-cellulite creams for better results.

exercise daily

A sedentary lifestyle is one of the main causes of orange peel skin. Therefore, it is important to incorporate exercise into our daily routine. Do activities like uphill walks, weighted squats, HIIT cardio, running, and yoga to tone your legs and reduce the appearance of cellulite.

Eat a healthy and balanced diet

Diet also plays an important role in the appearance of cellulite. Eating foods rich in vitamins, antioxidants, fiber and potassium can help prevent fluid retention and improve the appearance of the skin. On the other hand, it is important to avoid foods that contain refined sugars, saturated fats and sodium.

Do not wear tight clothing

Wearing tight clothing, such as pants or jeans, can impair blood circulation and increase the appearance of cellulite. For this reason, it is advisable to avoid wearing garments that are too tight and opt for garments of your size or baggy finish.

Spot Treatments

If you already have cellulite on your legs, you can resort to localized treatments with professionals in the area. Some options are maderotherapy, carboxytherapy, pressotherapy, cavitation and radiofrequency. Before opting for any of these treatments, it is important to have a prior consultation with a specialist to identify contraindications.