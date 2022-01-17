India India’s busiest state will hold elections in 2022, but the country’s democracy is transformed into a “museum of democracy”

The threat of a decentralized opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Mod’s party is small. Modi promised to improve India’s economy, but in reality millions have plunged into poverty.

Human at the age of 75 sounds a lot, but by state standards, the 75-year-old is barely adolescent.

India, which is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022, is a country old, but as a democracy like a hontelo teenager. And like teens in general, it has more energy than self-discipline, and behavior ranges from valuable to clumsy, shy to brazen.