Contact with the island state of Tonga is still virtually impossible on Monday after the submarine volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami of last Saturday. The natural disaster damaged a sea cable that is necessary for international contact, international news agencies report. Volcanic ash clouds also obstruct visibility from the air. Partly due to the lack of communication, it is still unclear whether there have been deaths on the island in the Pacific Ocean and how extensive the damage is.

It could take at least a week before the communication lines are restored. Australia and New Zealand have been able to reach the island via a satellite link, one of the few communication networks available. First inspection flights through those countries on Monday indicated “significant damage” to houses, roads and bridges, among other things, said Australian Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja. The airport on the island with more than one hundred thousand inhabitants is said to be in relatively good condition. It became clear on Saturday that the capital Nuku’alofa is covered in a layer of ash and that ships and shops on the north side of the island have been damaged as a result of 1.2 meter high waves.

High waves were also observed in the area on Monday, according to the Pacific Tsunamis Warning Center (PWTC). The institute was not aware of any earthquakes of magnitude capable of generating waves of comparable heights. This indicates that a second explosion of the submarine volcano near Tonga may have taken place. The eruption has not yet been confirmed.