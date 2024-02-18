The Edadil service calculated the dumpling index

Analysts from the Edadil service calculated the “dumpling index” in different regions of Russia, and they told Lenta.ru about the results. As experts have found out, the cheapest portion of the dish for a family of four will cost 389 rubles, the most expensive for a family is 1,177 rubles.

“To calculate the index, experts took the classic recipe for a family of four. The final cost of homemade dumplings is the sum of product prices in Russian retail chains. According to the classic recipe, to prepare homemade dumplings you will need ground beef and pork, onions, wheat flour, egg, vegetable oil, salt and ground black pepper,” the researchers explained.

As Edadil found out, homemade dumplings will cost residents of the Tyumen region the most, where a portion for the whole family will cost about 1,177 rubles. The cheapest place is in the Samara region, where preparing a dish will cost only 389 rubles.

At the same time, according to analysts, frozen ready-made dumplings in Russia cost only about 220 rubles per package.

“The cheapest place to find a package of dumplings is in the Samara region. There its cost will be 72 rubles,” analysts shared.

Earlier, American journalist Tucker Carlson, who flew to Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke about his visit to the capital's Auchan hypermarket. The purchases cost Carlson 9,481 rubles (about $104). He said that in the United States, for the same grocery basket, he would pay more than $400, that is, about four times more.