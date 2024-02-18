Forecast of the climate by REGIONS of Mexicofrom the National Meteorological Service, for this Sunday:

Mexico's valley

At dawn, partly cloudy skies, a cold and very cold environment with temperatures of 0 to 2°C are expected in the mountains of the Valley of Mexico, as well as fog banks and a foggy environment in areas of the State of Mexico and Mexico City. In the afternoon, clear skies, a cool to temperate environment and no rain are forecast in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. North wind from 5 to 15 km/h with gusts of up to 30 km/h. The minimum temperature forecast for Mexico City will be 5 to 7 °C and the maximum 19 to 21 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature forecast is 0 to 2 °C and the maximum is 17 to 19 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partially cloudy skies in Baja California and clear in Baja California Sur, without rain in the region. Cool morning atmosphere in Baja California Sur, and cold to very cold with possible frost in the mountains of Baja California. In the afternoon it is warm in Baja California Sur and temperate in Baja California. West wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region.

North pacific

Partially cloudy skies in Sonora and with scattered clouds in Sinaloa, without rain in the region. At dawn, cool to cold atmosphere in the mountains of Sinaloa, being cold to very cold in mountain areas of Sonora. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in Sonora (south) and Sinaloa. West wind of 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils in Sonora (northeast), and up to 40 km/h in Sinaloa.

Central Pacific

Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. During the morning, cool atmosphere, being cold to very cold in high areas of Jalisco and Michoacán. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán. Wind direction variable from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

South Pacific

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with the probability of intense occasional rains in Chiapas and very heavy occasional rains in Oaxaca, which could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause flooding, flooding and landslides; Partially cloudy sky and isolated rains in Guerrero. Cool to temperate morning atmosphere with dense fog banks, being cold in areas with possible frost in high areas of Oaxaca and Chiapas. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in the region, and warm to hot mainly in coastal areas. “North” event with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, and with waves of 3 to 5 meters high in the Gulf of Tehuantepec. Wind of variable direction with gusts of up to 40 km/h in Guerrero.

Gulf of Mexico

Cloudy skies with the probability of intense occasional rains in Tabasco and very heavy occasional rains in Veracruz, which could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause flooding, flooding and landslides; Partially cloudy sky and no rain in Tamaulipas. Cool morning atmosphere, being cold to very cold in the mountains of Tamaulipas and Veracruz. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in the region. “North” event with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and waves of 3 to 5 meters high on the coast of Veracruz, and gusts of 60 to 80 km/h with waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coast of Tamaulipas and Tabasco. The possible fall of snow or sleet is expected at the top of the Pico de Orizaba and Cobre de Perote Volcanoes.

Yucatan Peninsula

Cloudy skies during the day with the probability of occasional heavy showers and rains in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, which may be accompanied by electric shocks. Mild morning atmosphere, being warm in the afternoon. “North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the region's coasts.

North Table

Clear to partly cloudy skies during the day, without rain in the region. Cold morning atmosphere, as well as very cold to icy with frost in mountain areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in the region. Wind of variable direction from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Central Table

Partially cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a probability of showers in Puebla and isolated rains in Hidalgo; clear to partly cloudy skies and no rain in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Tlaxcala and Morelos. Cool morning atmosphere, being cold to very cold with dense fog banks in high areas of the region. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere. Wind of variable direction with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region.