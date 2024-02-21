During the year 2023, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) has reached a record collection figureachieving a total of 2 trillion 292 thousand 409 million pesos from Big contributors.

This amount represents 51 percent of the country's total income and reflects the success of the strategies implemented in the Master Control and Collection Planhighlighted the SAT.

The focus of the plan was on guaranteeing comprehensive attention to the taxpayer, intensifying inspection work and promoting transparency through the publication of effective rates.

In addition, a comprehensive review of sectors that were previously not subject to audits was carried out, which significantly contributed to the increase in tax revenues.

During last year, inspection acts were carried out that generated a collection of 248,651 million pesos and the tax situation of 918 large taxpayers was regularized, either totally or partially.

It is important to highlight the increase in the efficiency of the supervision of large taxpayers, which during the last five years has exceeded by 502,216 million pesos what was collected in the previous six-year period, representing a real growth of 57 percent.

Regarding general tax collection, during the period from January to December 2023, the historical figure of 4 billion 517 thousand 730 million pesos was reached.

This represents an increase of 705,210 million pesos compared to the same period of the previous year, equivalent to a real growth of 12.3 percent.

According to the SAT, this achievement was achieved without the need to implement new taxes or increase existing ones.

Instead, it focused on combating corruption and impunity, eliminating tax forgiveness to ensure a level playing field for all taxpayers.

Mexican economy

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Mexican economy registered growth of 3.1 percent in 2023, exceeding its historical average for the third consecutive year and accumulating nine quarters of continuous increases.

He highlighted that tax collection reached a historical maximum of 14.2 percent of GDP, with a real annual growth of 12.4 percent, the highest since 2015.

He maintained that thanks to prudent fiscal administration, public debt remained on a sustainable path, closing the year at 46.8 percent of GDP, which represents a reduction for the third consecutive year.