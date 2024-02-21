













The dawn of a new era at Junon is the name of this new section of the demo Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Here the players in control of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII arrive at the outskirts of Junon. The section in question takes place a few hours after the first moments of the game.

This time the players They will be able to search for treasures thanks to the sense of smell of their trusty chocobo, create objects with the object transmuter and participate in combat missions. This way you will have a better understanding of these systems for when you venture into the full game.

Fortunately after this demo it won't be long until you enjoy Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The long-awaited sequel will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5 on February 29. So feel free to jump to this new section of the demo that is now available.

Are there rewards for playing the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo?

Players who completed the Nibelheim section in the demo can skip that part when they have Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The same cannot be said for the Junon section, since this was modified to present itself in a more compact way.

Source: Square Enix

Still the players Those who complete the first part will receive the Kupo Amulet items and a survival set. So playing these demos will not only give you a boost in your progress through the game, it will also help you survive its vast open world. Will they play it?

