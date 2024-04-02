One of the legal benefits established in the Federal Labor Law (LFT) most valued by workers in the Mexican formal sector is the vacation bonus. Under this understanding, it should be taken into account that this labor right is not only received by active workers, but also by some retired.

Under this understanding, It is the retirees of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) who were rehired by the Mexican federal government to join the IMSS-Bienestar who have the right to receive the vacation premium when they request their vacation..

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The above should be emphasized, because the retired IMSS doctors were rehired by the Mexican State, but now to be part of the IMSS-Wellbeing, hence they once again have access to some of the rights they previously had. , including the vacation bonus, extra money corresponding to 25% of the daily salary during vacation days.

What does the rehiring of retired doctors for the IMSS-Wellness consist of?

We must not leave aside that the IMSS-Wellbeing program hires elderly people who They have experience in the medical area, so they can work in rural areas, receiving a salary of 47 thousand pesos.

It should be noted that in order for IMSS retirees to receive 47 thousand pesos by being part of IMSS-Wellbeing, they have to apply to the institution, as well as meet the requirements. After that, they will have to pass a training course and by completing this, they will be able to begin working in the areas indicated to them.

IMSS, ISSSTE or Bienestar pension: Which pensioners can receive a vacation bonus?/Photo: Pixabay

In order to apply for IMSS-Wellbeing vacancies for specialist doctors, you must meet the following requirements:

*Be a Mexican citizen

*If you are a foreigner, have immigration documentation to work in Mexico

*Not being disqualified from public service

*Approve the institutional selective process and those established in the call

*Fitness for federal public service

*Meet schooling requirements

*Comply with current regulations regarding employment compatibility

*Adhere to compliance with the established periods and do so truthfully in the electronic file.

Some medical specialties that are requested for the IMSS-Wellbeing are the following:

*Anesthesiology

*Angiology and vascular surgery

*Audiology

*Reproductive biology

*Cardiology

*Cardiothoracic surgery

*General Surgery

*Dermatology

*Endocrinology

*Epidemiology

*Gastroenterology

*Geriatrics

*Hematology

*Critical medicine

*Family Medicine

*Nephrology

*Neurosurgery

*Pediatrics

*Psychiatry

*Traumatology and orthopedics

*Urology.

IMSS, ISSSTE or Wellbeing Pension: Which pensioners can receive a vacation bonus?/Photo: Debate