Disney is a company that has tried to adapt to the current times with the inclusion of certain themes in its films and series, although this never seems to meet the demands of customers, since the attempt has been made in recent productions, especially all in the live action remakes of the company's classics. And this has led to the fact that on April 3 they will have an important hearing regarding the direction of the company, and precisely Nelson Peltz a supporter Pro Trump I could break into that meeting.

With that in mind, the company has also had its back against the wall because they are seeking to sue the mouse company, this for allegedly promoting the agenda Woke, which has become a constant in the content they release in video and even products. Pointing out that this is also discriminatory, since they would be leaving aside Caucasian men with a heterosexual orientation.

An association known as America First Legal has sent a letter to the company's directors to hire a person to monitor how social inclusion initiatives have been implemented. This was a follow-up to what was proposed months ago to the United States Fair Employment Commission for issues of employment discrimination. And the organization wants to put an end to what is called Anti White racism.

Their arguments are that now many of the staff in films are mostly overshadowed by minorities, giving little space to white men to participate in different projects, mentioning that more than half of the staff already covers these jobs. . According to its regulations, this would be discriminating against said sector of the population of the United States, the place of origin of the company as such, which is why they could be forced to launch an accusation.

Now, we will have to see what has to be said at Wednesday's meeting.

Via: Guardian

Editor's note: With these demands they are looking very conservative, and it seems that they want to return to a time in which class differences were noticeable. However, demand may not escalate too much, but we will have to see it to believe it.