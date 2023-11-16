There will be four Ferraris at the start of the Gulf 12, the last event of the Intercontinental GT Challenge which will be held in Abu Dhabi in just under a month.

On the Yas Marina track, on the weekend of 8-10 December, we will see three 296 GT3s and a 488 GT3 Evo prepared by AF Corse, winner of the last edition, at work.

Alessio Rovera and Lilou Wadoux are the two official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers designated by the Prancing Horse to make their contribution to the cause alongside their colleagues.

It will be up to the Varese native to defend the colors of the Piacenza team and Maranello in the PRO/AM class by taking over the wheel of the 296 #25 together with Alessandro Cozzi, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Marco Pulcini.

The Frenchwoman, however, will have the #20 of Class AM with Christian Colombo, Stéphane Lémeret and David Tjiptobiantoro. The last 296 is the #61 of Jean Claude Saada, Conrad Grunewald, Laurent De Meeus and Miguel Ramos, still competing in the same category.

Finally the ‘old’ glorious 488 #51 will be shared by Nicola Marinangeli, Kriton Lendoudis and Christoph Ulrich.