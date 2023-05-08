Ice hockey | Sebastian Aho was first rudely scolded with a bat – later he got into a fight with the Devils star

New Jersey crushed Carolina. Feelings also heated up.

Seattle

New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes at home in Newark 8-4.

At the same time, the Devils narrowed the match wins to 1–2. The parts completely turned around, as Carolina won the first matches of the series at home with a total of 11–2.

The numbers were not completely in line with game events, puck control and shot counts.

Carolina goaltenders Frederik Andersen and substituted for him Pyotr Koshetkov were not at their best, and the Devils finished with a really hard percentage.

The Devils put the 3-0 readings on the board right away in the opening set, as a climax by Michael McLeod an underpowered goal when he pedaled through right at the start of the shift and caught Andersen by surprise.

In the second set, the Hurricanes came Sebastian Ahon and Jordan Martin too with goals to within three, but the guests couldn’t get any closer than that. The same thing happened in the final set, because the Devils already had a 7-2 lead, but By Jordan Staal and by Seth Jarvis underpowered goals brought Carolina within three hits.

Carolina was in special trouble Brady Skjei and his pack couple Brett Pesce. by Rod Brind’Amour the credit men’s plus-minus dropped by four goals to zero.

Having also scored two goals in the last match Jesperi Kotkaniemi the evening was dull. Kotkaniemi, who scored three goals in the Canes’ home matches, played a lot by Jack Hughes against the chain he led – and also got a -4 mark on his account. It is precisely the home team’s substitution, i.e. gambling advantage, that has increased to a large extent in this series so far.

Quite Aho, who played sparing minutes against the Devils, was now on the ice at 14:55.

In addition to his goal, Aho was on display in the opening set, when the Devils’ Slovakian hero Tomas Tatar hit the Finn violently on the head with his club. Tatar survived his blow with a two-minute ice break.

In the second set, Aho and Hughes clashed when Aho hit Hughes with a broken cross. Fists swung, and Hughes wrestled Aho down.

Played his first playoff game in the Devils back line Luke Hughes smiled at his brother’s “fight, which was new” at the press conference. Jack Hughes laughed that he didn’t consider the situation that brought the violent duo to be a fight.

“He (Aho) is a really good player. I think both teams want us on the ice to help our teams. He hit me with a crossbow and I had enough. That’s what the playoffs are like: competitive and intense. He’s their top player,” Jack Hughes barked.

The match the final set also saw a decent fight without gloves, when the Devils’ Finnish forward Erik Haula hit together by Stefan Noesen with.

Andersen blocked 8 of 12 shots, Kotshetkov 18 of 22 and New Jersey Vitek Vanecek stopped 26 out of 30 itches.