RAccording to Ukrainian reports, ussland carried out large-scale airstrikes on Kiev and the whole of Ukraine early on Monday. Air alert sounded for hours in about two-thirds of the country. According to media reports, explosions could be heard in the Cherson region and in the Zaporizhia region. According to official information, a food warehouse in Odessa caught fire after Russian shelling. In the embattled Bakhmut, Russia intensified its actions at the front. According to the military, eight other places in the Sumy region in the north-east were also under increased Russian fire.

At least five people were injured in the Russian airstrikes on Kiev, according to the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko. Three people were wounded in explosions in the Solomjanskyi district, two others from drone wreckage falling on a two-story building in the Svyatoshyn district. The attacks continued. Eyewitnesses reported numerous explosions in the city. Local authorities say the air defense systems repelled the attacks. It was not immediately clear how many drones were shot down on Kiev.

The Kiev military administration announced that wreckage of a drone had fallen on a runway at Zhulyany Airport, one of the two passenger airports in the Ukrainian capital, and that rescue workers were on site. There was initially no information about dead or injured.

In the Black Sea port city of Odessa, a food warehouse caught fire from Russian rocket fire, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the region’s military administration, wrote on his Telegram channel alongside photos of a large building engulfed in flames. Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne also reported a fire following an explosion in Odessa. Explosions can also be heard in Cherson.







Ukraine announces further counter-offensive

According to Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov, the expected offensive by the Ukrainian military to recapture occupied territories in the near future will “panic” Russia. The Russians still don’t understand that their propaganda gives them the wrong picture of the situation, Havrylov said in an interview with British newspaper The Independent on Sunday. “This war will be won on the ground, not on the television screens or on the Internet.” Havrylov did not want to name a date for the long-awaited offensive. “We will start our counteroffensive – when and where is not important at the moment.”

The Kremlin hid the truth about Russian losses in this war from its own population for a long time. However, the offensive will change that. “You can’t fool your own people for years, especially when they see a difference on the front lines, when they see the dead and the wounded, when they see the families who have lost their homes,” he said. “You cannot hide the death of your son, husband or brother.” Moscow will bear the consequences for this.

Havrylov saw the months of fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut as evidence of the growing weakness of the Russian war machine. Russia will inevitably experience a disaster “sooner or later” with Bakhmut.