During an interview on the program ‘La Linares’ by Verónica Linares, the renowned presenter Cristian Rivero shared shocking details about a near-death experience he lived through in his college days. The also actor detailed how internal bleeding brought him to the brink of death and triggered a series of events that completely transformed his life.

The internal bleeding was so severe that blood reached his lungs, requiring emergency surgery and a long stay in the intensive care unit (ICU). “I saw the light at the end of the tunnel”, he assured while recalling the critical moment of his experience.

This shocking episode forced him to stop working and suspend his university studies for a full year. Just before starting to work with the popular Gisela Valcárcel in what would be his step to stardom on Peruvian television.

But Rivero’s story does not end there. Following this traumatic experience, the presenter claimed to have experienced paranormal phenomena in his life. Rivero described that “poltergeist episodes” began to occur in which he encountered strange presences.

“I lived in a very heavy house where they pulled my legs, closed the doors and where they pushed me,” he revealed. Furthermore, she admitted that to this day he struggles with fear and the inability to sleep alone due to these supernatural encounters.

