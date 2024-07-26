Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Friday July 26, 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 26th July 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today begins with a good dose of positivity and you should use it to do something nice with your partner. At work, take a little break to relax. Roll up your sleeves.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 26 July 2024), the stars speak of love so if you have been in a relationship for a long time you could think about making it official with a wedding. News on the way at work. Excellent opportunities for success in every field.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you may get nervous about little things but try to stay calm. Next week everything will go better both in love and at work. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, if you are single do not stay at home because beautiful emotions to experience are arriving today. At work, be careful of some small disagreements with colleagues.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday, July 26, 2024), you have a great determination and this will make you attractive in everyone’s eyes. At work, just be careful not to appear pedantic otherwise you could trigger some jealousy.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, meetings are favored during this period so do not stay indoors. Those who are single can close excellent opportunities for negotiations and meetings. Do not be upset if something does not go according to plan. Excellent opportunities for success. You could find your soul mate.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, JULY 26, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: in love those who are single could meet their soul mate. However, you have to get busy and get out of the house.

