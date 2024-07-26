During the afternoon of last Tuesday, July 23 The Civil Protection Unit and Firefighters of Mexico reported on an explosion at a tequila factory in Jalisco. The fire was so serious that the blaze was completely under control by July 25.

During the work carried out on Thursday, the number of people who died after the explosion increased. To sixThis event has left the community in a state of dismay and affected families mourning their loved ones.

In addition, on Wednesday morning there was a record a second fire in the same factory, in a cardboard storage area. This fire reached a 200-litre container with tequila residue, but was quickly controlled without causing any injuries.

Following the tragedy, tequila tourism celebrations were cancelled

Following the tragedy, tequila tourism celebrations were cancelled

The tragedy also left two people injured, one of them seriously. This event has marred the celebrations of International Tequila Day, scheduled for this Wednesday in the town of Tequila, known for the production of this drink with designation of origin.

In response, the National Chamber of the Tequila Industry cancelled the presentation of a commemorative bottle, and the Tequila Regulatory Council suspended the tastings and celebration ceremonies that were to be held in conjunction with the Government of the State of Jalisco.

In addition, tourist activities in Tequila fwere stopped, and the main production companies, José Cuervo and Sauza, halted their production.

Explosion at the José Cuervo manufacturing plant in Tequila, Jalsco.

Tequila Mayor José Alfonso Magallanes said that, according to initial investigations, the explosion could have been caused by welding work in a still, combined with a build-up of gases.

However, the authorities cInvestigations continue to determine the exact causes of the incident.

José Cuervo, in a statement, reported that evacuated the distillery and its surroundings to ensure the safety of workersvisitors and neighbors, and are collaborating with the authorities in the investigation.

VANESSA PEREZ*

With information from EFE.

