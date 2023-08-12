The Moon will be the seventh continent of the Earth, the only one whose riches and resources are yet to be conquered and exploited. This idea, formulated more than half a century ago in the Soviet Union (the Russians consider Eurasia a single continent), has been revived with the imminent arrival of the first missions to the south pole of the satellite. Here, the space powers will compete for the new lunar gold: water.

Russia had anticipated that its probe Moon-25, the first to launch this country to the Moon in more than 40 years, landed between August 21 and 24. The Chandrayaan-3 from India will land on the moon on the 23rd or 24th. The two countries are going to fight for first place in a matter of days, or even hours.

“We hope to arrive on the 21st,” said Yuri Borisov, head of the Russian space agency, in a statement reported by Reuters. The landing on the pole will be completely automatic, and a lot depends on the probe reaching the predetermined zone, which is not very abrupt. “I am confident that we will have a smooth and precise landing and be the first to arrive,” added Borisov.

Russia’s main advantage is that its ship is prepared to hold out at the hostile South Pole for a year or more. The ship will remain fixed at its landing point, north of the Bogulawsky crater, 97 kilometers in diameter and where there is a high probability of finding water.

“If there is water ice on the upper layer of the lunar surface near the landing site, the scientific instruments aboard Moon-25 they will be able to detect it”, assures EL PAÍS Olga Zakutniaya, spokesperson for the Russian Space Research Institute (IKI), responsible for the scientific part of the mission. “However,” she continues, “even in its polar regions, our satellite is a very dry place compared to Earth. The Russian LEND instrument on board [la sonda orbital] LRO of NASA has shown that the water content in the upper layer of the surface, up to a meter deep, does not exceed 5% by weight, but only in the regions richest in water. The average content is lower and the regions with the greatest presence of water are unevenly distributed”. This poses major challenges for the future on how to harness that water to generate hydrogen for fuel, oxygen for breathing, and water.

if the Moon-25 manages to land successfully, the experiments will begin immediately, but the results would take between four and six months, explains Zakutniaya. The ship must hibernate during the frigid lunar nights, which last just over 14 Earth days. These results will also provide another key piece of information. “Lunar dust is extremely harmful both for robotic probes and future astronauts, so with the data from this mission we will develop plans to combat its effect”, highlights the IKI spokesperson. Russia plans to send successive robotic missions to the South Pole that lay the groundwork for the arrival of cosmonauts, a project that has not yet been approved by the Putin government.

Image of the Moon taken by the Chandrayaan-3 probe. ISRO

India can be considered the David fighting the Eurasian Goliath. your ship Chandrayaan-3 it carries fewer scientific instruments and will only last until the sun sets after the first lunar day. Unlike Russia, which has already managed to land robotic spacecraft on the satellite, India emerges from the failure of Vikram, a lander that was traveling aboard the orbiter Chandrayaan-2 in 2019 and failed to land successfully. Those responsible for the Indian Space Exploration Agency (ISRO) say they have learned from their mistakes and hope that this time the spacecraft will land successfully at a speed similar to that of a person walking. Its great asset is that it has on board the Pragyan (wisdom in Sanskrit), a small mobile vehicle that will allow you to explore the environment near the landing point at the south pole, and analyze the composition of the soil and rocks.

The Indian space agency details that there are already six orbital probes in use on the Moon and another two abandoned, and that Chandrayaan-2 He has already had to perform three maneuvers to avoid collisions with other ships. The Indians hope that as the Moon is filled with more ships, both public and private, it will be more urgent to coordinate to avoid “risks”.

Just as Russia and India are vying to be the first to land on the pole, Japan will join the race by launching their mission. Slim, a small device developed by the Japanese space agency that is scheduled to take off on August 26. In this case, your goal is to land far from the pole, in the equatorial zones of the satellite.

The highlight of this lunar gold rush will come with the landing of the United States and its allies. Earlier this week, NASA chief Bill Nelson gave a press conference that seemed designed to counter-schedule the launch of the Russian mission. moon-25, carried out successfully on Friday. Her main message was that the dates of the Artemis 2 and 3 manned missions are still fully valid, despite the fact that the rocket for one of them, the starship from SpaceX, flew through the air in its first test. Artemis 2, crewed by three Americans and one Canadian, will leave at the end of 2024 for a flyby of the Moon. The next one, set for December 2025, will lead the first non-white woman and man to set foot on the surface of the South Pole, 50 years after the first manned missions to the satellite.

Nelson emphasizes that there is a space race, although its contender is not Russia or India, but China. “I don’t want China to reach the South Pole before us and say: ‘This is ours, don’t come here,’” the former congressman explained. Through the Artemis agreements, the United States is establishing itself as the world arbitrator that will monitor that the resources of the Moon are accessible to all signatories, 28 countries for the moment, including Spain. Despite the Ukraine war and his distance from the Putin regime, Nelson was surprisingly supportive of Russia. “We wish them luck,” he said of moon-25.

In 2024, NASA also hopes to launch several robotic missions, including a rover of mobile exploration, paving the way for astronauts and their Artemis Base Camp, the first human settlement on the south pole of the Moon. From here, the astronauts will explore the environment using different mission-conditioned vehicles, first for several days and later for weeks. It will be the start of public-private projects that will be developed this decade and that will begin the exploitation of water and minerals on the Moon. Lunar surface and orbital bases will be the rehearsal sites for future missions to Mars, with a one-way trip lasting a year.

Veteran Russian scientist Mikhail Marov, a specialist in exploration of the solar system, recently voiced an admirable idea, though somewhat removed from the current geopolitical climate. “112 years ago, in 1911, the study of the South Pole of the Earth began,” he wrote in a special issue of the journal Astronomical Bulletin dedicated to moon-25. “Half a century later, Antarctica is home to several thousand people from almost 30 countries, who constantly carry out large-scale scientific research there. In the modern era, the beginning of the development of the south pole of the Moon may become an analogue of this process.”

