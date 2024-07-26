The MILLIONAIRE FIGURE that “El Mayo” Zambada paid after his arrest, according to a journalist

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel and one of Mexico’s most veteran drug traffickers, was arrested in Texas, United States, along with Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of “El Chapo”. This arrest occurs several years after Zambada managed to evade authorities, maintaining a low profile until his recent capture.

The news has rekindled interest in his last public appearance documented in a 2010 photography with Julio Scherer, the renowned journalist and founder of the “Process” magazine.

In 2010, Scherer had a unique encounter with “The May” Zambada, coordinated through a cryptic message that simply specified the date, time and place of the meeting, with no additional details.

Scherer described a arduous and mysterious journey through unknown placeswhich lasted two days, culminating in a cordial reception by Zambada, who expressed his enthusiasm for meeting the journalist and sharing lunch with him.

During the interview, Zambada revealed personal and professional aspects of his life. He spoke proudly of his children and described the emotional difficulties of being separated from them, especially from “The Vicentillo”.

The interview also touched on more philosophical topics, such as the destiny and justice. Zambada speculated about the possibility of voluntarily turning himself in to the government to be executed, presenting this as a symbolic act that, while it might generate an initial reaction of euphoria, would not change the underlying situation of violence and corruption in Mexico.

He also shared his evasion and survival tactics, admitting to having felt the army’s presence nearby on four occasions, which forced him to flee through the mountains, which he knew in detail.

“The May”, instead of 60 years, He confessed to having entered the world of drug trafficking at the age of 16 and attributed his longevity in the business to his ability to hide and the loyalty of those around him. He also expressed his fear of being caught and, in a moment of candor, suggested to Scherer that he would consider committing suicide if that happened.

