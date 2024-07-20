Betty la Fea: the story continues. This is the name given to the return of the most successful soap opera of all time. Colombia. And after 24 years of finishing this production, now all fans will have the chance to enjoy the first two premiere episodes via streaming.

If you want to know what is the official link so you don't miss the launch, find out all the details in this article.

How many episodes will Betty la Fea: The Story Continues have?

The return of the successful telenovela will bring with it a total of 10 episodes, initially. The first season premiered this Friday, July 19, meaning that from today you can already enjoy the new adventures of “Betty, la fea”.

And although the interest of the fans of Colombia And it is still uncertain whether there will be a second season across the continent. Ana María Orozco herself, who plays Betty la fea, has expressed her willingness to make it a reality. However, this situation has not yet been confirmed.

Where can I WATCH the first two episodes of Betty, la Fea: the story continues ONLINE?

It is important to remember that the new season of Betty, la Fea, is a production of Prime Video, which has released the OFFICIAL LINK of the premiere episodes 1 and 2 to the delight of all its fans.

Betty the Ugly: The story continues: episode 1

Betty the Ugly: The story continues: episode 2

What is the first episode of Betty the Ugly: The Story Continues about?

Qualification: The reconciliation

The reconciliation Description: At Don Roberto’s funeral, his will is revealed, which equally distributes his shares between Mila, Betty and Armando, imposing the condition that Betty becomes president of Ecomoda again. Will Betty decide to accept this condition? Also, will she choose to formalize her divorce from Armando after an unfortunate encounter?

What is the second chapter of Betty the Ugly: The Story Continues about?

Qualification: Betty to power

Betty to power Description: Betty and Armando are in the middle of divorce negotiations when Gutierrez returns to Ecomoda. Mila tries to persuade Betty to accept the presidency, but fails. Angry with her mother and after discovering her father in an awkward situation, Betty seeks solace in Marcela. Determined to recover her relationship with her daughter, Betty makes a crucial decision.

Who will be the cast of actors that will participate in Betty, la Fea: the story continues?

Ana Maria Orozco (Beatriz Pinzon Solano)

Jorge Enrique Abello (Armando Mendoza)

Pilar Uribe (Maria Beatriz Valencia)

Juanita Molina (Camila Mendoza Pinzon)

Mario Duarte (Nicholas Mora)

Lorna Cepeda (Patricia Fernández)

Julian Arango (Hugo Lombardi)

Natalia Ramirez (Marcela Valencia)

Ricardo Velez (Mario Calderon)

Julio Cesar Herrera (Freddy Stewart Contreras)

Saul Gutierrez (Alberto Leon Jaramillo)

Jorge Herrera (Hermes Pinzon Galarza)

Velasquez Lights (Bertha de Gonzalez)

Marcela Posada (Sandra Patiño)

Stephanie Gomez (Aura Maria Fuentes)

Valentina Lagarejo (Carmen Jiménez)

Jerome Cantillo (Jefferson Muriel Ramirez)

Sebastian Osorio (Ignacio Ortiz)

Rodrigo Candamil (Esteban Ruiz Castro)

Zharick Leon (Maria Jose Arriaga Lopez)

Piti Camacho (Pascual ‘El Papero’)

When will the rest of the episodes of Betty, la Fea: la historia continua be released?

Every Friday, a new chapter of Betty the Ugly: The Story ContinuesCheck the dates so you don’t miss them.