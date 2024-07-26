There has been a lot of talk over the last month about the possible departure of the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres of the America bound for Europe, as there were several interested parties in signing him, especially the Seville from Spain. However, it seems that the central defender’s dream will not come true for now, since he is not really of interest to the Andalusian club.
After participating with the selection of Uruguay in the Copa America 2024the defender has not seen action with the Eagles in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXhowever, would already be being considered to contest the Leagues Cup 2024 against MLSsince he has already reported to Coapa after having taken a few days of vacation.
Supposedly, the Nervionenses They had talked about offering a figure of six million dollars for the Uruguayan, but according to information from the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe Spanish team is not interested in the defender and does not even have the capital to acquire him, leaving him completely ruled out, so he would stay in El Nido.
“Merlo is not of interest to us and we also don’t have the money to pay a player with the characteristics of Sebastián Cáceres”a source told the South American communicator.
Until now, Sebastian Caceres He has played 135 games with the blue-cream jersey, where he has recorded three goals and two assists, lifting the Apertura 2023 and Clausura 2024 of the Liga MXhe Champion of Champions 2023-2024 and the 2024 Liga MX Super Cup.
