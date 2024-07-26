Too expensive? Sebastián Cáceres leaves Sevilla and would stay in América for at least one more season 👀🦅https://t.co/x6iBQUr2rj pic.twitter.com/2eYWcBNPRT — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) July 25, 2024

Supposedly, the Nervionenses They had talked about offering a figure of six million dollars for the Uruguayan, but according to information from the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe Spanish team is not interested in the defender and does not even have the capital to acquire him, leaving him completely ruled out, so he would stay in El Nido.

GREAT NEWS!!🚨🚨🚨 🗞️ According to information from César Merlo, Sevilla has not made an offer, nor will it make an offer for Sebastián Cáceres, so the rumors are dismissed and it remains, for now, very firm with Club América on the way to the Leagues Cup and the Tricampeonato.🦅🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/l4QtAaGP2X — 🦅GOD CUAUHTEMOC🦅 (@D1OSCuauhtemoc) July 25, 2024

Until now, Sebastian Caceres He has played 135 games with the blue-cream jersey, where he has recorded three goals and two assists, lifting the Apertura 2023 and Clausura 2024 of the Liga MXhe Champion of Champions 2023-2024 and the 2024 Liga MX Super Cup.