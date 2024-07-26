US Presidential Election | Trump does not agree to an election debate with Harris – demands the Democrats’ official confirmation of the nomination

US presidential election|Kamala Harris announced on Thursday that she is ready for an election debate with Donald Trump.

of the United States former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is not going to strengthen the election debate vice president Terrible Harris against, before the Democrats officially decide on their presidential nominee.

The spokesperson for Trump’s campaign told about it Steven Cheung in the statement. That said, Harris can’t agree to a debate because Democrats can still change their minds.

Harris has been considered the likely Democratic presidential nominee since Pres Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would drop out of the presidential race.

The goal of the Democratic Party is to nominate a presidential and vice presidential candidate by August 7.

Harris announced on Thursday that he is ready for an election debate with Trump.