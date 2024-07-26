Lula’s special advisor will monitor the election in Caracas, despite the Venezuelan president’s criticism of the Brazilian polls

The special advisor for international affairs of the Presidency of the Republic, Celso Amorim, said this Thursday (25.Jul.2024) that he will continue his trip to Venezuela to follow the presidential elections, despite the criticism of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) of the Brazilian electoral system.

According to Amorim, the Venezuelan’s statements were not “offensives” and are critical “specific”. The election will be held on Sunday (28th July).

“In principle, I did not uncheck [a viagem]. Everything is talkable, things evolve, but I am scheduled to go. And it was explicitly said that I would be welcome […] [A visita visa] contribute to a fair and clean election. That whoever wins can take office peacefully”, the advisor told the g1.

Maduro’s statements led the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to give up sending observers to monitor the elections.

However, for Amorim, the speeches “they were not offensive to us, they were allusions”.

“I don’t think we can [entrar] in the game of making things worse”, he declared.

UNDERSTAND

Maduro said that the Venezuelan elections are secure and that the Brazilian elections are not auditable. In Brazil, the elections are fully auditable. The stages of the process are monitored by organizations and political parties.

“We have the best electoral system in the world, with 16 audits”Maduro declared at a rally. “Where else in the world do they do this? In the United States? The electoral system is unauditable. In Brazil? They don’t audit a single record. In Colombia? They don’t audit a single record.”“, he said.

Watch (1min55s):