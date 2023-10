Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 02:00







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Trapped in the war, without government help and with the sole objective of forgetting his worst nightmare by returning home, to Donostia. Lander Cerrillo, a 24-year-old from Gipuzkoa, lives in Beersheba, a city 45 kilometers from Gaza and where three days ago Hamas carried out…

This content is exclusive for subscribers