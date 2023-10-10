Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Groove Box Japan have released the “Gameplay” trailer for the adventure game SPYxANYA: Operation Memories. A game based on the popular manga and anime series SPYxFAMILY with a twist that reminds me a little of Pokémon Snap. This is a photography game that will allow you to see a more intimate side of the Forger family. Below we offer you an overview of the game, according to the distributor itself.

Anya Forger has a new school assignment: create a photo journal!

We’ll collect memories by going to school during the week, while heading out to all kinds of exciting places like the beach or an art museum on days off, looking for subjects to photograph.

Take memorable photos to complete your diary by living daily life as Anya in the world of SPYxFAMILY.

Will Anya be able to complete her photo diary?

Key Features Experience the World Through Anya’s Eyes: Tasked with creating a photo journal as an assignment for Eden School, players must take memorable photos of Anya to complete their journal at outings including parks, beaches, dog parks, aquariums, and museums. Take Photos When Anya Finds Something Interesting: Find something that catches Anya’s attention to capture memorable photos of her, her family, and her friends. Good photos will be saved as memories of Anya. All Fun and Mini-Games: A variety of more than 15 mini-games are offered to players. Experience fun games based on familiar anime scenes, from peanut-themed bowling to rhythm training with Yor to earn points and earn costumes and items for outings. Create a Memorable Style: Customize Forgers with unlockable costumes and other items to create an unforgettable look. Also use the game’s photo mode to take the perfect portrait of the Forger family.

SPYxANYA: Operation Memories will be launched for switch on December 21, 2023 in Japan, followed by PlayStation 5 and Playstation 4 in 2024. A global launch is planned in PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC through Steam in 2024.

Watch the trailer below.

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: How cool that they bring us a game of Spy X Family! Too bad it’s not exactly what I’d expect as a fan, but it’s something.