If Will Smith’s character died in the first movie of “I’m legend”How will he return in the sequel? Producer revealed important details.

Will Smith he left behind his bad step at the Oscars and is about to return to the cinema with “I am legend 2”, the sequel that will reunite him with Michael B. Jordan in a post-apocalyptic world —very fashionable now thanks to the success of productions like “The last of us”—. However, fans are wondering how this will be possible if Robert Neville (character played by Smith) died in the first installment. Based on a recent Deadline article, the solution lies in canonizing an alternate ending.

Michael B. Jordan and Will Smith will co-star in “I Am Legend 2.” Photo: composition LR/Warner

News of “I am legend 2”

The aforementioned media spoke with the producer Akiva Goldsman, who released specific details about the tape. “This one will start a few decades later than the first one,” the executive declared.

“We go back to Matheson’s original book and alternate ending as opposed to the ending released in the original movie.. What Matheson was talking about was that man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. It is something very interesting that we are going to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text,” he added.

With this, it is made clear to us that the alternative version that did not reach theaters will now be canon.

Alternate ending of “I am legend”. Photo: Warner Bros. Studios

What is the alternative ending of “I am legend”?

In the version of “I am legend” that hit theaters, Robert Neville sacrifices himself to save the lives of Ethan and Anna, a couple of survivors who are now bringing the cure to mutant evil to a colony of survivors in Vermont, thereby humanity is expected to be saved.

In the alternate ending of the tape, Neville discovers that the mutant he is holding as a test subject is the leader of these beings, who have actually formed their own society and perceive themselves as a new species. In this way, the doctor frees the ringleader and escapes with Ethan and Anna to bring the cure.